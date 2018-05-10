Thousands in Melbourne call for better pay and work conditions

Thousands of workers blocked off part of Melbourne's Central Business District yesterday to call for better pay and work conditions.

The protest came a day after Australia released a generous federal budget that cut taxes and appeared designed to win over voters ahead of a looming election.

The slated tax cuts will provide up to A$530 (S$530) each for workers earning between A$48,000 and A$90,000 a year - a measure that a union leader likened to throwing "crumbs" to workers.

The protesting workers said they want a pay rise for low-and middle-income workers.

