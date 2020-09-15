Tensions soar over Australia's 'heartbreaking' border closures

SYDNEY • A torrid row over Australia's state border closures has pushed the country's prime minister to tears, sparked bitter recriminations among rival regional leaders and even talk of secession.

Travel between the nation's independent-minded states and territories has been mostly banned since Covid-19 hit Australia in March.

But an unhappy federal government is ratcheting pressure on state premiers to open up their borders, sending the argument into overdrive.

Media coverage has highlighted the plight of grieving families separated by the closures and targeted state officials they deem responsible.

One family facing a huge quarantine bill to see their dying father received more than A$200,000 (S$199,000) in donations when their ordeal became public.

The family of Mr Mark Keans, 39, who has terminal cancer, had previously been told that only one of his four Sydney-based children would be able to enter Queensland to see him. The state currently blocks almost all arrivals from New South Wales - which it considers a Covid-19 hot spot.

"How do you choose which child gets that chance to see their dad for the last time?" Mr Keans' sister Tamara Langborne told national broadcaster ABC.

Such is the level of anger that Queensland's chief medical officer has been forced to seek police protection after threats on her life.

Australia began life as six self-governing British states and territories that agreed to form a federation around 1900. Rivalry between those regions has long persisted - usually on the sports field and in lighthearted jokes - but the coronavirus outbreak has made regional sentiment more pronounced, and more popular.

Many premiers advocating state lockdowns have seen their public approval ratings rocket.

Western Australia's centre-left Premier, Mr Mark McGowan, was cheered on as he pilloried the "Pinot grigio-sipping" commentariat in Sydney - near where he was born - for telling him to open up the state. Western Australia, he insisted, will remain "an island within an island".

An approving local paper has declared its own "Westralia Day" and #WAexit has trended on social media, a West Australian echo of Britain's rancorous exit of the European Union.

Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed concern that "at times" over the past months "it has felt like Australia could break apart".

Although he had long sought to appear above the fray, he has now joined the fight.

In a recent radio interview, Mr Morrison said he had personally pleaded with the centre-left Premier of Queensland to allow nurse Sarah Caisip to attend her father's funeral after travelling from Canberra.

"I've appealed to her to overrule the decision that would allow Sarah to go to the funeral," he told 2GB radio tearfully.

Ms Caisip, 26, wrote a scathing letter to Queensland's Premier, Ms Annastacia Palaszczuk, after she applied for an exemption to visit her dying father but was not approved until last Friday, two days after his death, local media reported.

"It's not about borders, it's not about federation, it's not about politicians, it's not about elections," Mr Morrison told 2GB.

But Mr Morrison's critics say that is exactly what the row is about.

Many of the border rows are fought down political lines, with Mr Morrison's federal government targeting states with opposition Labor Party leaders.

Ms Palaszczuk happens to be in the thick of a hard-fought re-election campaign against Mr Morrison's Conservative coalition candidate. She has since responded, acknowledging "heartbreaking" cases, but insisting that she will not be bullied or intimidated over policies designed to keep Queenslanders safe.

Western Australia's Mr McGowan has suggested that Ms Palaszczuk was being singled out ahead of a state election in October.

"Tasmania and South Australia have borders - I don't see them being attacked," Mr McGowan said of the Liberal-run states.

"I just urge everyone, at a national level, to pull back on partisan attacks," he said.

