Tempers fray in Australia as daily cases hit new high

SYDNEY • Australia's daily Covid-19 cases hit a record high for a third day yesterday, further straining hospital resources and testing facilities as public anger grew over the handling of the fast-moving outbreak of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Many Australians, already unhappy about long queues at public testing centres and a shortage of at-home tests, were further incensed when news broke that tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic had been given a medical exemption to enter the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under pressure at the start of an election year, announced a further relaxing of testing requirements to shorten long lines, and provided access to free antigen rapid tests for pensioners, the poor and veterans.

The rapid surge in cases in recent weeks has led to long lines at publicly funded polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing centres. That prompted the authorities to ask people to seek PCR tests only if symptomatic, which in turn led to a shortage of antigen rapid tests, which can be used at home.

Mr Morrison said supply would remain tight over the next few weeks, with 200 million in new supplies coming in over the next two months.

Officials reported a record 64,774 new cases, the majority in New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, the country's two most populous states. That exceeded the previous day's tally of around 47,800.

Infections have surged from only around 1,200 a day since late November, when the first Omicron case was detected in the country.

Australia has recorded more than 612,000 cases and 2,290 deaths since the pandemic began, with more than half of those infections reported over the past two weeks.

Hospitalisations in NSW and Victoria rose 10 per cent over the previous day, and the authorities warned those numbers would rise further over the next several weeks. "We have some challenging weeks ahead," said NSW Deputy Health Secretary Susan Pearce.

Under eased rules announced yesterday, incoming travellers will no longer need a second antigen rapid test if they test negative in a first test on arrival. The government also removed the requirement for a PCR test to confirm a positive antigen rapid test.

