Letter From Sydney
Take your pick from growing number of fruit picking farms in Australia
Visitors are drawn to these places, and even the pandemic has not affected business
SYDNEY • For many years, Mr John Galbraith would sell apples to passers-by from his orchard in Bilpin, a small town about 90km north-west of Sydney.
But Mr Galbraith, 75, began to notice that many customers would ask him if they could go into the fields and pick the apples themselves.
