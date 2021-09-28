Sydney's lockdown to end sooner for vaccinated

SYDNEY • Australia yesterday announced plans to gradually reopen locked-down Sydney, unveiling a two-tiered system that will give citizens inoculated for Covid-19 more freedoms than their unvaccinated neighbours for several weeks.

Movement restrictions across New South Wales, the country's most populous state and home to Sydney, will be lifted gradually between Oct 11 and Dec 1 as vaccination rates push through 70 per cent, 80 per cent and 90 per cent.

However, people who are not fully inoculated will be barred from joining the vaccinated to resume community sports, dining out, shopping and other activities until the final date.

"Unlike most cases in the world, if you are not vaccinated you will have to wait at least four or five weeks... in order to participate in things that the rest of us can participate in," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a televised briefing.

"If you want to be able to have a meal with friends and welcome people in your home, you have to get vaccinated," she added.

Ms Berejiklian did not detail how the block on activity by the unvaccinated would be enforced.

Sydney, along with Melbourne and Canberra, has been in lockdown for several weeks, with the three cities bearing the brunt of a third wave of Covid-19 infections that has taken national case numbers to almost 100,000 - 68 per cent recorded since mid-June.

The three states - New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory - logged just over 1,500 cases yesterday, most in New South Wales and Victoria.

At 1,245 deaths, the national fatality rate, however, has slowed due to higher vaccination levels among the most vulnerable.

The Delta-fuelled outbreak has divided state and territory leaders, with some of those presiding over virus-free parts of the country indicating that they will defy a federal plan to reopen internal borders once the adult population reaches 80 per cent vaccination, expected in late October.

In New South Wales, where around 60 per cent of people aged 16 and over are fully inoculated, restaurants, pubs, retail stores, gyms and indoor recreation facilities may reopen on Oct 11 - days after the state is expected to reach 70 per cent vaccination - with capacity limits.

Once 80 per cent vaccination is achieved, which is expected a few weeks later, state-wide travel will be allowed.

Neighbouring Victoria has not yet given a date when all residents, including those unvaccinated, may move around without restrictions. The state is, however, expected to relax some curbs from tomorrow when the number of adults receiving a first vaccine dose ticks over 80 per cent.

Qantas Airways, which has already said it would require international flight passengers to be fully vaccinated, said it would bring forward its reopening date for flights between Sydney and Melbourne to Nov 5, from Dec 1.

