Sydney to step up enforcement of rules after daily cases hit new high

SYDNEY • Australian authorities vowed to crank up policing of Covid-19 lockdown rules in Sydney, but dismissed suggestions that tougher measures, including a curfew, were needed after the city reported its biggest single-day new case number yet.

With more than five million residents of Australia's biggest city now in lockdown for more than six weeks, Sydney reported 343 new infections yesterday, in an outbreak stoked by the spread of the highly transmissible Delta strain of the coronavirus, up 66 from the day before and topping the last one-day peak set on Saturday.

Tougher policing in the most affected areas has divided Sydney and stoked resentment in some of Australia's most migrant-heavy neighbourhoods.

The authorities in New South Wales (NSW) state, home to Sydney, also announced three deaths from the virus, with all of the patients unvaccinated. A total of 357 cases are in hospitals, with 60 in intensive care.

Amid questions about the effectiveness of Sydney's lockdown, under which residents are supposed to stay at home bar essential movements, NSW authorities said police have been asked to step up checks on how many people were being allowed inside small shops at the same time, as they were still seeing "lots of unnecessary movement of people".

Neighbouring Victoria reported 20 new cases, up from 11 a day earlier, with 15 of yesterday's infections having spent time in the community, raising the prospect of an extended lockdown in Melbourne, the country's second-biggest city, beyond tomorrow.

With just under 36,700 cases and 942 deaths, Australia has handled the pandemic much better than many other developed economies. But the Delta variant has thrown Australia's reopening plans into disarray, as the authorities seek to ramp up a vaccination roll-out that critics of Prime Minister Scott Morrison have slammed as being too slow and ineffective.

Mr Morrison yesterday said Sydney was in a "tough fight" with the Delta variant, and hoped the country would return to near normalcy by the end of this year when all Australians above 16 will be offered at least one vaccine dose under his plan. "I want Australia to get to Christmas; I want everybody around that table at Christmas time," he said in Canberra.

In the nearer term, NSW officials have set a target of six million vaccinations by the end of the month - when the Sydney lockdown is scheduled to end - if curbs are to be eased. So far, over 4.5 million total shots have been administered, with more than 23 per cent of people above 16 fully vaccinated, slightly higher than the national numbers.

Economists expect the lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne to have tipped the country's A$2 trillion (S$1.99 trillion) economy into a second recession in as many years, with a contraction expected for the quarter through September.

