Sydney to further ease virus curbs as vaccination rate nears 90%

SYDNEY • Australia's largest city of Sydney will further ease social distancing curbs today, a month after emerging from a coronavirus lockdown that lasted nearly 100 days, as close to 90 per cent of people have received both doses of vaccine, officials said.

Although limited to those who are fully inoculated, the relaxation in the state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, lifts limits on house guests or outdoor gatherings, among other measures.

"We're leading the nation out of the pandemic," said state Premier Dominic Perrottet, as he called for a "final push" to reach, and even surpass, a milestone of 95 per cent vaccinations.

Amid a tapering of its vaccination rates, the authorities announced yesterday that the state would transition to the booster programme phase of its vaccination roll-out.

Several hundred people held an anti-vaccine protest yesterday in the state's capital of Sydney, but such opposition is slight in Australia, where polls show vaccination opponents number in the single digits.

The south-eastern state of Victoria recorded the majority of Australia's 1,417 new coronavirus cases, with public health figures showing 10 more deaths.

There were no new infections in the remote Northern Territory, where a snap lockdown was extended until midnight tonight to tackle a small outbreak in some areas.

Australia crossed the 80 per cent mark of full inoculations on Saturday. "That should give us all confidence in terms of opening up," Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told broadcaster Channel 9 in an interview yesterday.

The country eased international border curbs last Monday for the first time during the pandemic, but only for its vaccinated public from states with high levels of inoculation. However, domestic travel is still hindered, as most states and territories are keeping their internal borders shut. Western Australia state will reopen when it hits the 90 per cent level of double vaccine doses, its premier said.

Despite the Delta outbreaks that brought lockdowns for months in the two largest cities of Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's tally of Covid-19 infections is far lower than many developed nations, at just over 180,000 cases and 1,597 deaths.

REUTERS, XINHUA