Sydney to ease curbs earlier for vaccinated residents

SYDNEY • Australia's biggest city Sydney will lift more Covid-19 curbs for vaccinated residents ahead of schedule next week, while delaying freedoms it has promised for unvaccinated residents as officials work to boost inoculations.

Vaccinated people in the harbour city of around five million will be allowed unlimited numbers of guests in their homes from Nov 8.

Pubs and clubs will also be able to accommodate more guests and reopen dance floors, in changes that were initially planned to come into force on Dec 1.

In contrast, unvaccinated people - who are now barred from restaurants, non-critical retail stores, bars, gyms and other recreational facilities - will remain under the tougher curbs until Dec 15, or when New South Wales' double-vaccination rate hits 95 per cent.

"We have always wanted to open up in a measured way and incentivise vaccination rates," state Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters in Sydney yesterday.

Around 88 per cent of the state's population aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated, but the first dose vaccination rate has been slowing as it nears 94 per cent.

Australia on Monday lifted a ban on its residents flying overseas after more than 18 months and also allowed quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated international travellers.

However, the changes initially affect only Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, with other states and territories targeting differing timelines for reopening.

Australia had stayed largely virus-free for most of this year until a third wave in late June spurred by the Delta variant of the coronavirus and triggering further extended lockdowns.

The country has recorded about 173,000 cases and 1,756 deaths, with about 82 per cent of infections attributed to the Delta wave.

New South Wales reported 173 cases yesterday, up from 135 a day earlier, while Victoria logged 989 cases, the lowest rise in more than a month. The Australian Capital Territory logged eight new cases. Other states and territories are Covid-19-free or have very few cases.

