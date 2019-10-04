Sydney shooting puts focus on Aussie gun laws

SYDNEY • A gunman was shot dead after an hour-long shooting spree in Sydney on Wednesday night, during which he opened fire on a residential home and two police stations.

New South Wales (NSW) Police declared the shooting at a police station a critical incident which left multiple officers with injuries, including one who is being treated in hospital for a pellet wound to his head.

The police said the gunman fired a number of shots into the front of St Marys Police Station. The same gunman, armed with a pump-action 12-gauge shotgun, later fired a number of shots at police officers at Penrith Police Station.

The police returned fire, fatally injuring the man, who died at the scene, NSW Police said.

The two shootings are linked to an earlier incident in which shots were fired into a home in the western Sydney suburb of Marayong, the police said.

Local media identified the gunman as 32-year-old bodybuilder Daniel King. Reports said the home belonged to his estranged girlfriend, who is seven months pregnant with his child.

NSW Deputy Police Commissioner Jeff Loy said officers had "no choice" but to return fire.

"This is a very unusual event and his criminality was extreme," Mr Loy told Sydney's 2GB radio station yesterday.

The shooting comes at a time of rising concern among gun control advocates who have long argued that the country's strict gun laws - passed after a mass shooting in 1996 - have been weakened over time by a small but powerful gun lobby.

Gun ownership has risen over the past 20 years, with roughly 3.2 million firearms in circulation, according to gunpolicy.org, and recent reports have shown that gun owners now have more guns - about 3.9 guns each, compared with 2.1 each in 1997.

Indiscriminate gun violence, while still rare, seems to be re-emerging across the country.

In June, a gunman shot and killed four people in the northern city of Darwin. And last year, seven people, including four children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a town south of Perth, in Australia's worst mass shooting in more than 20 years.

New South Wales, the state that includes Sydney, is often described as Australia's least restrictive jurisdiction when it comes to protection from guns because it allows the use of silencers. It has also removed a requirement that people provide a reason for owning extra firearms, and does not limit ammunition purchases.

But it was not clear if Wednesday's shooting reflected any of these broader trends.

DPA, NYTIMES