Sydney schools start reopening amid further easing of restrictions

SYDNEY • Thousands of children returned to school in Sydney yesterday, ending months of home learning as Australia's largest city eased more Covid-19 curbs, thanks to rising vaccination rates.

Masks are no longer mandatory in offices and larger groups will be allowed in homes and the outdoors after the state of New South Wales (NSW), of which Sydney is the capital, hit a double-dose inoculation rate of 80 per cent at the weekend among those older than 16.

The latest in a series of planned relaxations is part of a shift in strategy by Australia's largest cities towards living with the virus, though officials have warned it will bring more Covid-19 cases.

"This is not over," NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said yesterday, urging people to stick to the remaining health rules.

Shops, gyms and pubs can admit more vaccinated patrons while nightclubs can re-open to serve drinks to seated patrons. Limits on the number of guests at weddings have been dropped. But all must follow social distancing measures.

Yesterday's return to the classroom has been staggered, as the youngest and eldest - those in kindergarten, Year 1 and Year 12 - went back first, with all the rest scheduled for next week.

NSW's 265 new cases were the lowest single-day rise in 10 weeks, far off last month's high of 1,599. Neighbouring state Victoria reported 1,903 new cases, up from 1,838 the previous day. Its capital, Melbourne, is on track to exit its lockdown on Friday, as full vaccination levels near 70 per cent.

The city has spent about nine months under strict stay-home orders since March last year, the world's longest such stint.

Officials in Queensland, which is free of Covid-19, said quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated residents from Sydney and Melbourne would begin from Dec 17, when the state's full vaccination rate is expected to top 80 per cent. Sydney and Melbourne have been hot spots of Australia's virus outbreak.

Fully vaccinated individuals can travel to Queensland when the level of inoculations stands at 70 per cent, but must quarantine at home for two weeks.

As states begin to ease curbs, the federal government said it would roll out its vaccination passport for international travel today, a crucial step in its plan to let citizens travel abroad from next month.

With a tally of 145,000 infections and 1,543 deaths, Australia's exposure to the coronavirus has been relatively low.

