Sydney residents assess flood damage as wild weather eases

SYDNEY • Heavy rain that pummelled Sydney over the past five days eased yesterday as flood-weary residents looked to return home to take stock of the damage, some for the third time this year.

An intense low-pressure system that formed off Australia's east coast over the weekend has weakened, satellite images showed, but major flooding could continue for several days with rivers and dams already at full capacity even before the latest storm.

Water levels in Hawkesbury River in Sydney's west began to recede bringing relief to residents in Windsor, one of the worst-hit suburbs. But heavy rain triggered flash floods in the mid-north coast of New South Wales forcing nighttime evacuations.

"We're in a mixed response at the moment of returning communities to their homes, but still responding to the evolving threat up in the mid-north coast... and central coast (of New South Wales)," state emergency services' deputy commissioner Ashley Sullivan told ABC television.

"So we've got a number of flood rescues ongoing at the moment."

About 60,000 residents in New South Wales - home to Sydney - have been told to either evacuate or that they might receive evacuation orders, down from Wednesday's 85,000.

More than 30,000 have been allowed back into their homes to assess damage, the authorities said.

Several regions have seen rainfall records for this month broken because of the relentless downpour, with some places getting more than the annual average since last Saturday.

The frequent floods have raised questions about how prepared Australia is for severe weather events.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has directed the treasury to model the impact of climate change on the Australian economy, restarting work abandoned for almost a decade by the previous conservative government, said the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

Weather events in Australia's east coast have been dominated by the La Nina climate pattern, typically associated with greater rainfall, for the second consecutive year. Though it ended last month, weather officials said there is a 50-50 chance it may return this year.

REUTERS