Sydney pilots home quarantine; NZ extends bubble suspension

SYDNEY • Australia will trial a home quarantine system for fully vaccinated international travellers arriving in Sydney, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, as the country moves to reopen its borders despite persistent Covid-19 cases.

Australia closed its international border in March last year in response to the pandemic, allowing entry almost exclusively to citizens and permanent residents who are required to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense.

"This is the next step in our plan to safely reopen and to stay safely open," said Mr Morrison, adding the trial could set the standard for the way "we live with Covid-19".

Sydney, which has received more returning residents from abroad than other Australian cities, will trial the seven-day home quarantine programme later this month.

The authorities will use a mobile phone app and face recognition technology to monitor compliance by about 175 people, including residents, non-residents and some Qantas air crew. The technology, already piloted with returning defence personnel in South Australia, has been criticised by privacy campaigners.

"This is very welcome news for our crews who have been flying overseas to bring Australians home and to carry essential freight, chalking up months in quarantine since the pandemic began," said Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce in a statement.

Australia has locked down its largest cities Sydney and Melbourne, and the capital Canberra, impacting nearly half its 25 million population, in response to an outbreak of the Delta variant in June.

Victoria reported 510 new cases, the majority in state capital Melbourne yesterday, its second-highest daily rise this year, and one death. New South Wales reported 1,284 new cases, down from 1,351 on Thursday, and 12 deaths.

The federal government's reopening plans are predicated on Australia reaching a 70 per cent to 80 per cent vaccination rate for its adult population. The national rate is now about 45 per cent, but is expected to pick up speed with just over 70 per cent of people over the age of 16 receiving a first dose.

Meanwhile, New Zealand yesterday suspended quarantine-free travel with Australia for a further eight weeks, extending a halt in the travel bubble between both countries as they deal with fresh outbreaks of the Delta variant.

Quarantine-free travel was suspended on July 23, just weeks after it was launched, as the Delta variant spread across Sydney and Melbourne. The suspension is due to end on Sept 24.

New Zealand reported just 11 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the country is within sight of eliminating the Delta variant.

