Sydney locked down for another week as Delta variant spreads

SYDNEY • The leader of Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state yesterday ordered a week-long extension of Sydney's Covid-19 lockdown, warning that new cases are bound to rise as the country's biggest city grapples with the highly infectious Delta variant.

Sydney, home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million people, was plunged into lockdown on June 26 as a Delta variant outbreak persuaded officials to tighten restrictions in a country that has been slow to vaccinate.

Strict stay-at-home orders were due to end tomorrow, but now remain in place until July 16. "This Delta strain is a game-changer, it is extremely transmissible and more contagious than any other form of the virus that we've seen," NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

With Sydney fighting its worst outbreak of the year so far, total infections have topped 350 since the first case was detected three weeks ago in a driver who transported overseas airline crew.

A total of 27 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday in NSW, up from 18 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 20 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period, while seven cases spent time in the community while they were infectious.

Lockdowns, swift contact tracing and a high community compliance with social distancing rules have helped Australia suppress past outbreaks and keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 30,800 cases and 910 deaths.

The current lockdown is Sydney's second since the pandemic began. Health officials warned Sydney they expect cases to rise in the next 24 hours and urged residents in three western suburbs - Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool - to stay home.

With less than 10 per cent of Australians fully vaccinated and rolling restrictions ordered in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth as well as Sydney, lockdowns are starting to wear on residents watching other parts of the world open up.

Australia's vaccination drive has also fallen well behind initial schedules after age restrictions were placed on AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, the backbone of the country's programme, due to the small risk of blood clots.

