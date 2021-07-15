Sydney lockdown extended as daily cases rise

SYDNEY • Australian authorities extended a lockdown in Sydney yesterday by at least 14 days, after three weeks of initial restrictions failed to stamp out the biggest outbreak of Covid-19 this year in the country's largest city.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said restrictions would remain in place until at least July 30, after reporting 97 new locally transmitted cases - a slight increase from a day earlier.

"It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown at least a further two weeks," Ms Berejiklian said in Sydney yesterday.

"We want to get out of this lockdown as soon as we can, and that is why we have the settings in place that we have."

Since the first case of the outbreak was detected near the famous Bondi Beach in mid-June, the shutdown has been extended twice. Total infections across the harbour city of five million now stand at just under 900, and two deaths have been reported, the first for the country this year.

Ms Berejiklian has repeatedly said the lockdown, in place since June 26, will be lifted only when the number of newly reported cases that are circulating in the community while infectious is close to zero.

Of the 97 new cases, 24 were infectious in the community, meaning the authorities expect more cases of the highly contagious Delta variant to come to light in the coming days.

Many non-essential businesses are closed, and most students are staying home, with residents allowed outside their homes only for essential activities and some exercise.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Victoria state, which spent nearly a third of last year under lockdown as the centre of Australia's first wave of Covid-19 cases, reported its biggest daily case increase in weeks, all linked to a team of furniture movers who carried the virus interstate from Sydney.

Among the seven new cases in the state, one person attended a football match at Melbourne Cricket Ground while contagious, meaning 2,000 people who were in the same members' area needed to get tested, the authorities said.

Hundreds of people in the state have been ordered into isolation and an apartment block visited by the moving team has been locked down. Investigators were checking for clues of possible contacts, but there was no indication of plans for wider movement restrictions.

In New South Wales, there are now 71 patients in hospital from the Sydney outbreak, with 20 people in intensive care units, including one person in his/her 20s and two in their 30s.

The virus appears to have spread to parts of Sydney previously unaffected, and to regional areas, with a case detected in Goulburn, about 200km south-west of Sydney.

Snap lockdowns, speedy contact tracing and tough social distancing rules have otherwise helped Australia keep Covid-19 numbers lower than those in many other developed countries, with just over 31,300 cases and 912 deaths.

