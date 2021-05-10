Sydney extends safety curbs after untraceable case

SYDNEY • Restrictions on gatherings are being extended for another week in Sydney and surrounding areas after health officials said they were unable to identify how a man in the community caught Covid-19.

The New South Wales (NSW) state government has extended safety measures until 12.01am on May 17, NSW Health said in a statement yesterday. The restrictions were imposed on May 6 and were due to be eased today, subject to review.

"Despite extensive investigations to date, NSW Health has not identified how the initial case was exposed to Covid-19, which suggests he acquired the infection through brief contact with a currently unidentified person who was infectious in the community," the officials said.

"To safeguard the community and reduce the risk of further transmission, the NSW government has extended the temporary Covid-safe measures."

Health authorities reported the initial community case on May 5 and began to trace where it may have originated, after establishing the man had not travelled overseas and did not work in a hotel quarantine, border or health role. His wife also has the virus, but since then there have been no new locally acquired cases recorded.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged the people of Greater Sydney to be patient.

"Thanks everyone for your patience," she said in a tweet. "As the 'missing link' case hasn't been identified, we're keen to prevent a super-spreading event. All safeguards/restrictions will be in place for an extra week."

The measures include limiting the number of people allowed in a home to 20, while singing and dancing in all indoor venues except those hosting weddings will be banned. Masks will be compulsory on public transport and indoor venues, such as theatres, hospitals and aged-care facilities.

Meanwhile, New Zealand was set to lift a travel pause with New South Wales at midnight yesterday after officials said the Sydney cases pose a low risk to public health.

Only one traveller from New South Wales was identified as a contact of one of the Sydney cases, the Ministry of Health said. That person was transferred to an isolation facility and has tested negative.

