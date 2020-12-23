Sydney divided over response to cluster

Sydney remains on tenterhooks as a fresh Covid-19 cluster threatens to bring the city to a standstill during the Christmas holiday and prompts divisions on whether to adopt a tougher response.

The cluster in the northern beaches region has grown to 90 cases, including eight new cases yesterday, down from 30 on Sunday and 15 on Monday.

The New South Wales (NSW) government will reveal today whether its new restrictions to deal with the outbreak will be extended into the Christmas holiday period, which starts tomorrow.

The curbs, imposed earlier this week, include an effective lockdown for the northern beaches as well as gathering limits of 10 people per household throughout Sydney and other parts of the state.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was concerned about the spread of the virus beyond the northern beaches, as it is known that infected people had visited venues across the state.

But she was also concerned about taking measures that restrict families from uniting over the Christmas holiday.

"If it wasn't this time of the year, the decision would be much easier," she said.

The outbreak came as a shock to Australia's largest city, which had largely been operating as normal after more than five weeks with almost no new local cases.

Until recent days, restaurants had been packed, and malls filled during the pre-Christmas rush.

But the mood soured after the authorities imposed the fresh restrictions and other states closed their borders to visitors from NSW.

Sydney's residents have been flocking to Covid-19 testing centres, leading to record numbers of daily tests. The authorities processed 44,466 tests on Monday alone - a record for the state.

But there are concerns that the state has been too complacent about the risks of a second wave and this has led to divisions over the government's response.

Public health experts have been calling for stricter measures, including mandatory masks and a brief citywide lockdown.

The state government recommends - but does not require - mask-wearing in places such as shops and restaurants.

Australian National University infectious disease expert Sanjaya Senanayake said masks were safe, cheap and effective, and should be compulsory.

"We know from earlier in the year when masks were recommended, not mandated, a third of people wore masks," he told Channel Nine news network.

"If you mandate, it is far likely to get a higher level of compliance."

Many experts have urged the state to follow the lead of Victoria, which faced a second wave earlier this year and swiftly imposed mandatory masks and one of the world's toughest lockdowns.

Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid has called for mandatory masks and a "short and sharp" lockdown to suppress Sydney's outbreak.

But NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard rejected the call for mandatory masks, saying that such a measure would be difficult to enforce, particularly on public transport.

The state government has insisted that its health measures are adequate.

Ms Berejiklian urged people to comply with contact tracing rules.

"We do have one of the best, if not the best, contact tracing teams on the planet," she said.