Sydney cases set to top 2,000 a day even as Australia ramps up vaccinations

SYDNEY • New South Wales capital, Sydney, the epicentre of Australia's biggest coronavirus outbreak, is expected to see daily infections peak next week, the authorities said yesterday as they looked to speed up immunisations before easing lockdown rules.

Australia is trying to contain a third wave of infections that has hit its two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and its capital Canberra, forcing more than half the country's 25 million people into strict stay-at-home restrictions.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the government's modelling showed the state would require its highest number of intensive care beds in early October, with extra pressure on the system in the next few weeks.

Daily cases in Sydney's worst-hit suburbs are expected to rise to as high as 2,000 until the middle of this month, the modelling showed.

"If too many of us do the wrong thing, (if) there are too many super-spreading events, we could see those numbers higher," Ms Berejiklian said during a media briefing.

A total of 1,071 Covid-19 cases are in New South Wales hospitals, with 177 people in intensive care (ICU), 67 of whom require ventilation. Officials have said they had quadrupled ICU beds to about 2,000 early last year to handle the pandemic.

The state reported 1,281 new cases yesterday, most of them in Sydney, down from 1,485 a day earlier. There were five new deaths.

Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, reported 246 new cases yesterday, its biggest daily rise of the year.

Despite the recent outbreaks, Australia's coronavirus numbers have remained relatively low at around 63,000 cases and 1,044 deaths helped by hard lockdowns and border restrictions.

But businesses have had to bear the brunt, with Australia on the brink of a second recession in as many years.

Melbourne's giant observation wheel, part of the city's skyline for more than 15 years, will close permanently due to coronavirus-related "travel restrictions and sustained shutdowns", its operator said yesterday.

Australian Industry Group, meanwhile, has warned that the country could face power blackouts in summer if quarantine-weary workers refuse to cross state borders for repairs and maintenance.

The authorities have pledged more freedom of movement, including opening of state borders, once 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the country's population aged over 16 is vaccinated, although some virus-free states may delay their reopening plans due to the Delta outbreak in Sydney.

Just over 38 per cent of Australia's adult population has been fully vaccinated, with the country expected to reach 70 per cent by early November, based on current rates.

The federal government has doubled the available Pfizer doses for this month after entering into vaccine swap deals last week with Britain and Singapore for a total of around 4.5 million doses, with nearly half a million arriving overnight.

