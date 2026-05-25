Photographer at World Surf League finals in New Zealand bitten by ‘shark or sea lion’

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A surfer competing at the World Surf League in Raglan, New Zealand.

WELLINGTON - A photographer shooting a World Surf League event in New Zealand was injured by what organisers suspect was a sea lion or shark bite on May 25, forcing the event to be put on hold for several hours.

The New Zealand Pro semi-final between Brazilian world champions Yago Dora and Italo Ferreira at Raglan was halted after the in-water photographer suffered puncture wounds and needed medical attention, the WSL said.

“This morning one of the water photography team suffered a wildlife injury,” said WSL tours and competition vice-president Renato Hickel . “He’s okay, he’s on his way to a hospital. We are in constant communication with him, he’s in a stable condition.”

Mr Hickel earlier told the event broadcast they were unsure what kind of animal had caused the injury.

“At this stage we’re not certain if it was a shark or a sea lion. The doctor that was here helping on the scene was inclined to think it was a sea lion instead of a shark,” he said. “Nevertheless, very scary.”

Organisers will review the situation later on May 25, aiming to restart competition at 1pm.

Wildlife attacks during surf events are rare but not unprecedented. World champion Mick Fanning famously tussled with a shark during the final of a WSL event at South Africa’s Jeffreys Bay in 2015.

Hosting a full world championship tour competition for the first time, Raglan’s famously long left-hand point break waves were in short supply for most of the first 10 days of the event and conditions on May 25 were among the best of the entire waiting period.

Dora, who scored the first perfect 10-point ride of the season in his quarter-final on May 24, was leading with a 6.33 ride to Ferreira’s 3-pointer before their clash was halted.

Earlier, Australian Morgan Cibilic overcame California’s Griffin Colapinto with a two-wave total of 15.34 to 12.20 to claim a spot in the finals.

Hawaii’s Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion Carissa Moore will take on California’s Sawyer Lindblad in the women’s final. REUTERS