Subject of Australia's Teacher's Pet podcast found guilty of murder

SYDNEY • An Australian court yesterday found a former high school teacher who was the subject of the hit podcast, The Teacher's Pet, guilty of murdering his wife 40 years ago, after public attention sparked fresh interest in the case.

The guilty verdict marks a dramatic conclusion to a cold case that has gripped Australia since the 2018 podcast put pressure on police to revisit their probe.

A 2003 inquest had recommended charging Christopher Dawson with his wife's murder, but prosecutors declined, citing a lack of evidence.

Supreme Court judge Ian Harrison yesterday found Dawson deliberately killed his wife, Mrs Lynette Dawson, in January 1982 to pursue a relationship with a teenage student he was having an affair with, and who had babysat and lived in his Sydney home.

Dawson, now 74, maintained his wife had left him and subsequently called him to say she needed space, but the judge called his defence fanciful and said it was riddled with lies.

The judge noted there was no record of Mrs Dawson contacting family or friends after her disappearance, nor of making credit card payments or working.

Dawson's lawyer, Mr Greg Walsh, said his client would appeal against the conviction in the judge-only trial.

Police charged Dawson with Mrs Dawson's murder in 2018, four months after the final episode of The Teacher's Pet, which criticised police response to her disappearance and featured multiple witness interviews.

Judge Harrison noted that the case against Dawson had been wholly circumstantial since Mrs Dawson's body had never been found and there was no known cause, location or time of death.

But the combination of small pieces of evidence, including inconsistencies in Dawson's defence, was persuasive and compelling, he said. "I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt, that the only inference is that Mrs Lynette Dawson died... as a result of a conscious and voluntary act by Christopher Dawson with the effect of causing her death."

Media reports said law enforcement sources confirmed that the probe was reopened because of the publicity generated by The Teacher's Pet, which has been downloaded 30 million times.

Dawson's defence argued that the podcast, produced by News Corp's The Australian newspaper, denied him a fair trial because of the way he was depicted.

Judge Harrison agreed the podcast had cast Dawson in a negative light but said he did not factor that into his verdict.

Dawson, who was on bail, was taken into custody.

