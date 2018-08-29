Strong quake sends metre-high waves radiating out to South Pacific islands

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Tsunami waves as tall as a metre above the tide level could appear along the coasts of Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu following a powerful earthquake in the South Pacific, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said on Wednesday (Aug 29).

The magnitude 7.1 undersea quake hit off New Caledonia at about 0350 GMT (11.50am Singapore time), and sent waves radiating out towards the Loyalty Islands, some 250km west of the epicentre.

Waves between 30cm and one metre-tall were possible at some coasts of Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu, while smaller waves could reach dozens of other islands, the warning centre said.