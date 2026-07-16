Strong earthquake rattles New Zealand’s South Island; tsunami alert lifted

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The quake was initially assessed at magnitude 6.3 before it was revised downward to 5.9.

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near the town of Te Anau in New Zealand’s South Island, shaking buildings and prompting authorities to briefly issue a tsunami warning.

The earthquake’s epicentre was about 40km north of Te Anau, which is the gateway to the tourist hotspot of Fiordland, according to New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The agency initially assessed the quake, which struck at 9.14pm local time (5.14pm Singapore time), at magnitude 6.3 before revising it downward to 5.9.

Although the tsunami alert was cancelled, NEMA said it expected coastal areas to experience “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore”.

It said people should move out of the water, off beaches, and stay away from harbours, marinas and rivers.

Local resident Maylene Puyat, the duty manager at Te Anau’s Fiordland Hotel, told Reuters the earthquake was “a bit strong” and she felt shaking for one minute.

“In the hotel, it’s shaking, but nothing moved in the hotel,” she said.

Another resident told local outlet Otago Daily Times the earthquake shaking was “long and loud” and sounded “like a train”.

“The walls were definitely moving,” the resident said.

There were more than 18,000 “felt reports” to hazard monitoring system GeoNet. REUTERS