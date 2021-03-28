Stringent rules make it hard for Aussies overseas to return

SYDNEY • Australia's strategy of keeping its borders closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic has made it difficult for about 37,000 citizens and permanent residents to return home, with the authorities limiting the number of international arrivals and quarantine places.

Ms Georgina Trigg, who is in Dubai with her family, last week recounted having a flight cancelled at the last minute - for the third time - just as they were preparing to fly back in April. "When this latest flight was cancelled, we were exhausted and shattered," she told ABC News.

Australia has imposed curbs on international arrivals, allowing entry only to citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families. All arrivals must quarantine for 14 days, typically at a specified hotel and at their own cost.

But the authorities have also placed caps on the number of international passengers allowed in each week, leaving thousands of citizens and residents stranded aboard. The caps are to ensure hotel quarantine facilities are not overburdened.

This has led to steep flight prices and made it impossible for some Australians to return.

Amnesty International released a report late last year, urging Australia to increase quarantine capacity and allow home quarantining where possible.

"The stranded Aussies are people separated from their families, people who have been unable to be with sick or dying relatives, people who have missed the birth of their child, and people that have been left jobless and homeless in other countries," said the organisation's national director Sam Klintworth.

Despite having some of the most onerous anti-coronavirus measures in the world, however, there has been little public resistance. Instead, the strict measures have largely met with strong approval.

Australia has been successful at containing the pandemic. As at Friday, the country had recorded 29,239 cases and 909 deaths.

For the first time in more than a week, a new locally transmitted Covid-19 case was detected on Friday after a 26-year-old man tested positive in Brisbane.

Jonathan Pearlman