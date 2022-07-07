Storm system moves away from Sydney after days of torrential rain

SYDNEY • A wild storm system has moved away from Sydney after pounding Australia's largest city with four days of torrential rain, satellite images showed yesterday, although river waters stayed above danger levels, forcing more evacuations.

The year's third major flooding episode saw more than 85,000 people in New South Wales - most of them in Sydney's western suburbs - asked to evacuate or warned they might be asked to do so, up from 50,000 on Tuesday, the authorities said.

"This still remains a dangerous situation and we need to respond appropriately," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters during a visit to the Sydney suburb of Windsor.

The state's premier Dominic Perrottet said: "This event is far from over."

Mr Albanese announced a one-off emergency cash payment of A$1,000 (S$953) to those hit by the floods.

He said that while Australia has always been hit by floods and bush fires, scientists have warned climate change would make such events more frequent and intense.

"What we are seeing, unfortunately, is that play out," he said.

"We need to show leadership and encourage that action (on climate change). That is one of the reasons why my government is taking climate change seriously and engaging with the world to ensure that global action steps up."

Yet frustration with the government's response was evident as Mr Albanese visited a volunteer emergency relief shelter.

"Everyone is talking about fixing the same problem... nothing has happened," a resident of the area told Mr Albanese, in footage broadcast by television.

"The locals are always prepared, the government is not."

The weather on Australia's east coast has been dominated by the La Nina phenomenon, typically associated with greater rainfall, for two years in a row.

Although La Nina ended last month, weather officials say there is a 50-50 chance it may return later this year. The intense system of low pressure off the east coast moved to the middle of the north coast of New South Wales, stretching over 300km, with the weather bureau predicting more than 200mm of rainfall in some areas over six hours.

Since Saturday, torrential rains have dumped waters into river catchments around Sydney, already nearly full before the latest deluge, as the authorities warned that the floods could last until early next week.

Footage shared on social media showed people using boats to carry fuel and essential supplies to homes cut off by floods. Many piled up sandbags to protect homes and businesses, while emergency crews rescued stranded farm animals.

The cargo ship Portland Bay, which had been stranded in treacherous waters since Monday, was finally rescued yesterday and towed to port in Sydney.

"This ship came within a couple of hours of shipwreck, an outcome that would have risked lives and environmental disaster," Transport Minister Catherine King said.

Some parts of New South Wales have received rain of up to 700mm since Saturday, a figure that exceeds the annual average, but conditions have begun to ease in Sydney.

"We're looking at some dry conditions tomorrow and then Friday, some slight showers returning on the weekend but nothing quite as heavy as what we have seen," weather official Jonathan How told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE