Storm pounds New Zealand’s capital Wellington, cancelling flights and ferries

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Stormy seas pound the coastline in the Wellington suburb of Island Bay on June 9.

WELLINGTON – Gale-force winds and rough seas battered New Zealand’s capital of Wellington on June 9 , forcing ferry and flight cancellations and road closures as the authorities urged hundreds of residents along the city’s south coast to evacuate.

A light aircraft was briefly blown over by strong winds at Wellington airport after a gust of wind tipped the plane onto its wing and wheel, an airport spokesperson said by e-mail.

“Nobody was injured and it was quickly righted,” it said.

The New Zealand Herald said the plane had just landed and passengers had disembarked when the craft tipped.

Around eight flights were cancelled at Wellington’s airport. Air New Zealand has informed passengers that forecast high winds could disrupt some flights from Wellington and offered rebooking options, Radio New Zealand reported.

A state of emergency has been declared for parts of Wellington as the weather bureau warned of waves up to 9m along the city’s south coast.

“We are now entering the forecast period for most significant swell impacts. If you are in the evacuation zone and have not left your property, please shelter in place,” the Wellington City Council said in a post on Facebook.

Ferry services between New Zealand’s North and South Islands were cancelled on June 9 .

Waves are forecast to rise rapidly through the morning and early afternoon of June 9 along the east coasts of the North and South Islands and at the Chatham Islands, the weather bureau said.

Island Bay resident Jonathan Delich, who owns Cook Strait Fishing Charters, told the New Zealand Herald that he has cancelled all operations scheduled for June 9 and June 10 .

“We wouldn’t take you fishing even if you wanted to... no one in their right mind would go out on the water today,” Delich said. REUTERS