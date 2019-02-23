S'porean in Aussie car crash pleads not guilty to dangerous driving

A Singaporean driver facing charges after a car crash in Australia last November has pleaded not guilty.

Nasuha Nasser, 22, has been charged with seven offences, including driving in a dangerous manner causing death, and negligent driving causing serious injury, Australian paper The Courier reported on Thursday.

On Nov 24, Nasuha, then 21, was driving a blue Renault in Windermere, more than 100km from Melbourne, at the time of the accident.

Australian police claim Nasuha failed to stop at a T-intersection and collided with a white Triton.

The impact of the crash was on the Renault's passenger side, The Courier said. The car stopped after hitting a tree at the intersection.

A passenger in the Renault, Ms Gwyneth Lok, 20, was taken to a hospital in Melbourne and died four days later from her injuries.

Two of the other three passengers, including Nasuha's twin sister, Naimi, were seriously injured.



University student Nasuha Nasser was behind the wheel during a car crash in Australia last year, which killed one passenger and left two others injured. PHOTO: HUMANS OF SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK



The 48-year-old male driver of the Triton and his 10-year-old daughter were not injured, police had said in November.

Nasuha's group of five had been on their way back to Melbourne in the rental car after holidaying in Halls Gap, a village in Victoria, The Courier said.

Nasuha, a psychology and media and communications student at the University of Melbourne, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday for a committal mention.

Her defence counsel said Nasuha was pleading not guilty and sought a contested committal hearing, The Courier reported.

Three witnesses, including the driver of the other car and a collision reconstruction expert, will be cross-examined by the defence at the hearing on July 17.

The Courier said the court was told a fourth witness may not be able to give evidence because she lives in Singapore.

Nasuha is out on bail, which has been extended with the conditions that she reports to the police weekly, lives at a static address and does not leave Australia or drive a motor vehicle, The Courier said.