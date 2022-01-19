S'pore Red Cross gives $50k for relief aid in Tonga

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has pledged $50,000 towards the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement's emergency response to the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga.

In a statement yesterday, it said the funds will go towards relief items like food, water and shelter.

The SRC will also be launching a public fund-raising appeal to aid disaster relief and recovery operations, it added.

An underwater volcano off Tonga erupted last Saturday, triggering a tsunami that has caused extensive damage to the South Pacific nation's small outer islands. Three people are confirmed dead.

SRC secretary-general and chief executive Benjamin William noted that there is currently very limited information on the situation, with communications in Tonga disrupted and no timeframe given on restoration.

"Even the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has limited contact with our counterparts in the Tonga Red Cross and is therefore unable to establish the full scale of the disaster and nature of the support they need besides the basic necessities," he said, adding that the SRC stands ready to offer more assistance.

Singapore residents with difficulty reaching family members who may be affected can e-mail the SRC for help at rfl@redcross.sg