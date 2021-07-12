S'pore-Australia travel bubble on hold as Sydney cases spike

SYDNEY • Sydney's virus outbreak means plans for an Australia-Singapore travel bubble have been delayed until at least the year end, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan has said, with New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian warning that the lockdown in Sydney may have to be extended.

While opening the travel corridor remains a priority, the scale of the outbreak that has forced Australia's largest city into a renewed lockdown means plans are on hold, Mr Tehan told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"It has been put back due to the third wave of the virus," he said. "The hope might be towards the end of the year that you could look at a travel bubble with Singapore."

Australia reported its first locally contracted Covid-19 death of the year yesterday and a record for this year of 77 new infections in the state of New South Wales - of which Sydney is the capital - which is battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

On Saturday, there were 50 cases, the previous 2021 record high. The recent outbreak stands at 566 cases. Of yesterday's cases, 33 had spent time in the community while infectious, raising the likelihood that the three-week lockdown of more than five million people in Sydney and its surroundings will be extended.

"Given where we're at and given the lockdown was supposed to be lifted on Friday, everybody can tell it's highly unlikely at this stage," Ms Berejiklian said. "Unless we reduce that level of people in the community that are infectious, we won't be able to turn things around as quickly as we can or as quickly as we should."

The country's first death from a locally contracted infection since last December was that of a woman in her 90s.

Victoria state, which yesterday recorded its 11th straight day without new infections, said it was closing its borders with New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.

The government launched a new advertising campaign yesterday encouraging people to "arm yourself" against Covid-19 by getting jabbed, though vaccines are yet to be offered to most people under 40.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said other "graphic" advertisements would be broadcast in Sydney urging people to follow stay-at-home orders, as police step up enforcement amid reports that flouting of the rules was widespread.

Australia's slow vaccine roll-out, which has been dogged by a lack of supplies, means it is still largely unprotected against the virus. Just 26 per cent of the country's roughly 26 million people have received their first jab, compared with 68 per cent in Britain, according to Bloomberg's Vaccine Tracker.

Singapore's and Australia's prime ministers had agreed last month to work towards an air travel bubble in a safe and calibrated manner after the sixth Australia-Singapore Annual Leaders' Meeting.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison also expressed hope that students from Singapore could be the first to travel under a pilot arrangement so that they could continue their studies.

PM Lee had said: "It starts with mutual recognition of health and vaccination certificates, possibly in a digital form. When all the preparations are ready, then we can start small with an air travel bubble to build confidence on both sides."

Mr Morrison said that while there was some time before Singapore and Australia could open the travel bubble, the two countries were working on putting systems in place to do so. The leaders also acknowledged the importance of open borders to a post-pandemic recovery.

