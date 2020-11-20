South Australia to ease most coronavirus lockdown orders on Saturday

An empty street is seen on the first day of the Covid-19 lockdown in Adelaide on Nov 19, 2020.
An empty street is seen on the first day of the Covid-19 lockdown in Adelaide on Nov 19, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    24 min ago

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - South Australia will come out of its snap six-day coronavirus lockdown earlier than expected, with most activities permitted to restart from midnight on Saturday (Nov 21), state Premier Steven Marshall said on Friday.

Coronavirus infections have slowed dramatically in recent weeks in Australia, with South Australia one of the few places still recording community transmission of the disease.

Mr Marshall said the state will ease restrictions, including immediately allowing people to leave their homes to exercise, after it was realised that contact tracers were misled by a person working in the epicentre of the recent outbreak.

 

