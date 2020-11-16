South Australia hit by growing cluster of Covid-19 cases

ADELAIDE (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - South Australia state is battling a growing number of Covid-19 infections, with 17 cases now linked to a family cluster in the capital, Adelaide.

The state's Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said it was clear the cases were linked to a "medi-hotel" where one of the infected people worked, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Such facilities are used by incoming travellers and local residents who can't safely quarantine at home.

Australia has recorded about 27,700 infections of the new coronavirus and 907 Covid-19 deaths, a fraction of what many other developed nations have seen, thanks to an impressive early response and strict measures that included sending Melbourne, the country's second-largest city, into months-long lockdown.

Victoria, the hotspot of the pandemic, recorded on Sunday its 16th consecutive day of no new cases and no deaths.

The country closed its borders in March to all but citizens and residents, and the government has kept entries capped and put those allowed into the country in a two-week mandatory quarantine.

But Education Minister Dan Tehan said on Sunday (Nov 15) Australia's triumph in reining in Covid-19 while infections surge in many parts of the world is making the country a "victim of our own success", as Australians overseas want to come home.