Solomons spurns Biden's US-Pacific islands pact

SYDNEY - The Solomon Islands is refusing to agree to a new US-led regional deal that was due to be signed at a high-level meeting in Washington within days, disrupting weeks of negotiations and frustrating America's attempts to reassert itself in the Pacific.

The Pacific island nation sent a diplomatic note to its regional partners saying it would not sign the declaration, adding that there was a lack of consensus over the deal and it needed more time to consider the agreement, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Wednesday.

The United States has been attempting to strengthen ties with Pacific nations in recent months as Chinese government influence grows in the region.

The unexpected announcement of a security agreement between Beijing and the Solomon Islands in April sent shock waves through the diplomatic community in the US and Australia.

Weeks of negotiations have been held over the agreement ahead of the high-profile summit between US President Joe Biden and Pacific leaders that is due to start on Thursday in Washington, according to the ABC.

If signed, the deal would strengthen security ties between the US and the Pacific islands and help coordinate action on climate change, Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa of Samoa told the broadcaster.

The Thursday meeting will represent the biggest-ever group of Pacific leaders hosted by the White House.

The US deal is similar to a regionwide pact that the Chinese government attempted to strike with 10 Pacific nations in May, the ABC reported.

Beijing's proposed agreement was scuppered when Pacific leaders said they had not been given enough time to consider the deal.

President David Panuelo of the Federated States of Micronesia said on Tuesday in Washington that countries had been working on the US summit declaration - "a vision statement" - which would cover five thematic areas: human-centred development, tackling climate change, geopolitics and security of the Pacific region, commerce, and industry and trade relations.

The Solomons note said that the declaration was "yet to enjoy consensus".

"Solomons does state it won't be able to sign the declaration but it doesn't call on others to follow suit," said Dr Anna Powles, a Pacific security expert at New Zealand's Massey University who has seen the note.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's office did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for the US National Security Council declined to comment.

Solomon Islands opposition party leader Matthew Wales wrote in a tweet: "Strange inconsistency. Agreements with China are signed in secret & kept secret. Now insisting Parliament must deal with the regional agreement with the US? Insincerity writ large!"

The Solomon Islands also said in the note, signed by its embassy in Washington, that the Pacific Islands Forum already has a mechanism for engaging with partners outside the region.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS