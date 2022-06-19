Solomons PM tells Australia it won't allow a Chinese military base

SYDNEY • Australia has welcomed reassurances from the Solomon Islands that it would not allow China to install a military base on its territory, helping to assuage concerns about Beijing's growing influence in the Pacific region.

Australia's new Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Friday met Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who reaffirmed to her that Australia remained the country's first partner of choice in matters of security and development.

Mr Sogavare also told Ms Wong there would be no persistent foreign military presence in the nation, even after it signed a security pact with China in April, which sparked concern in Canberra and Washington over Beijing's motives in the region.

"We've talked a lot about being part of the Pacific family, and we mean it," Ms Wong said in Honiara. "Australia's view does remain that the Pacific family should be responsible for our security, and the Pacific family is more than capable of providing that security."

As well as regional security, the two leaders also discussed issues relating to infrastructure, health, education, labour mobility and climate change, she added.

The visit was Ms Wong's third trip to the Pacific region since being sworn in as foreign minister in May under a new Labor government. Canberra is seeking to strengthen diplomatic relationships with the region to counter Beijing's influence.

Some of her visits have coincided with a rare week-long trip to the region by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi that is being seen as a sign of Beijing's intensifying competition with the United States and Australia for influence.

The signing of the security agreement between the Solomons and China in April was a major diplomatic victory for Beijing and its first such deal in the Pacific. It also underscored a fraying relationship between Canberra and Honiara after Mr Sogavare accused Australia - then under the leadership of Mr Scott Morrison - and other Western nations of treating his country as children with guns who needed to be "supervised".

Still, China's efforts in the region hit a significant roadblock after its plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with 10 Pacific Island states was shelved because some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal.

Meanwhile, Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said on Friday that Pacific security issues can and should be dealt with by regional nations. But she added that China's size made it an attractive economic partner.

"Everyone's interested in China - they're a huge market, in purchasing power, and so forth," Ms Mata'afa told Reuters in an interview during an official visit to New Zealand.

"We need as a region to deal with the (security) issue in the broader context of what we already have in place," she said, citing earlier regional agreements.

Leaders gathering for the Pacific Islands Forum next month will discuss if more needed to be done regarding security so that countries did not feel they needed to look for support outside the region, Ms Mata'afa added.

"I think it's a fair question when the leaders come together to say to the Solomon Islands: 'Were we not enough? (Were) the provisions already in place not sufficient?'" she said. "It's not just for the Solomons, because it may occur in other parts of the Pacific."

The Forum groups 18 island nations across the Pacific's three cultural and geographic groups of Micronesia, Melanesia and Polynesia, as well as Australia and New Zealand. Some of the nations have diplomatic ties with Taiwan while most recognise Beijing.

Ms Mata'afa said that even if China's proposal had been a bilateral pact, Samoa would have wanted to further consider the benefits it would bring the country and its partners.

Since her election last year, she added, her government has adopted a round table policy and outlined its priorities with donor countries to ensure greater transparency. Australia and New Zealand have traditionally been the main security and aid partners for Pacific Island states, providing development and disaster aid and military assistance as needed.

Ms Mata'afa said she understood that the region is increasingly being contested but China has had a long presence as a diplomatic and economic partner, while adding: "What I don't like is if there are elements of racism in the discourse."

The region was no longer just part of the "Blue Pacific" narrative but combined in the much larger Indo-Pacific and needed a greater say, she said.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS