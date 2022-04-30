Solomons PM says it signed China pact as Aussie deal is 'inadequate'

SYDNEY • The Solomon Islands has signed a security pact with China because a similar deal with Australia is inadequate, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said, adding that his country knows the cost of war and will not be part of any militarisation of the Pacific.

Addressing Parliament yesterday, Mr Sogavare made his first public comments since talks with White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell, who visited Honiara days after the security pact with China was announced.

China's attempts to extend its military influence in the Pacific have put Western allies on guard, and the security pact with the Solomons has roiled the Australian election campaign.

While details of the pact with China have not been disclosed, Mr Sogavare has ruled out a military base and said it covers domestic policing.

Yesterday he said the security agreement with China is needed because an agreement with traditional partner Australia is "inadequate".

Opposition parties have criticised the government's secrecy over the terms of the pact with Beijing, and Western allies are concerned that it could provide a gateway for a Chinese military presence.

Australia and New Zealand have warned that the pact could upset longstanding regional security cooperation.

Mr Sogavare said Mr Campbell and a separate Japanese delegation had warned him against allowing China to build a naval base because it is not in the region's interests.

Mr Sogavare, who has previously said there were no such plans, said he agrees with the delegations.

"We don't need to be reminded of the cost of war," he told Parliament.

He said the Solomon Islands would never accept the militarisation of the Pacific after what it experienced in World War II, and criticised the United States for failing to include the islands in funding for post-war reconstruction.

Mr Campbell had agreed to speed up the removal of unexploded World War II ordnance, Mr Sogavare said.

Echoing comments made by China's Foreign Ministry, Mr Sogavare also criticised Australia's signing of the Aukus defence alliance with the United States and Britain last year without consulting Pacific island nations.

"The Aukus treaty will see nuclear submarines in Pacific waters. I learnt of the Aukus treaty in the media. One would expect that as a member of the Pacific family, Solomon Islands... would have been consulted."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters yesterday that he spoke with Mr Sogavare the day after the announcement of Aukus and the latter had not raised any objections.

REUTERS