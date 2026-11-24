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The Solomon Islands’ deepening ties with China were among voters’ concerns in the election in May that led to Matthew Wale’s rise as Prime Minister.

SYDNEY – The Solomon Islands has informed China it will terminate the security agreement the two countries signed in 2022, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported on Nov 24, ahead of Prime Minister Matthew Wale’s visit to Australia.

Wale’s government recently told Beijing it would not renew the five-year security pact when it expires in April, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources from the Solomon Islands.

Australia and the Solomon Islands are expected to sign a new comprehensive treaty that would cement Australia as the Pacific nation’s top security partner when Wale meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Nov 25, the report said.

China’s foreign ministry, Australia’s foreign ministry, and the Solomon Islands embassy in Canberra did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

The Solomon Islands occupies a strategic position 1,600km north-east of Australia and the country’s deepening ties with China were among voters’ concerns in the election in May that led to Wale becoming prime minister.

Australia and the Solomon Islands pledged in July to deepen bilateral ties and jointly criticised China’s test of a ballistic missile launched from a nuclear-powered submarine in the Pacific.

Canberra and Washington have expressed concern in recent years about Beijing’s growing influence in the Pacific. REUTERS