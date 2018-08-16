Soaring demand for avocados in NZ leads to thefts, black market

WELLINGTON • The popular breakfast of avocado toast is under threat in New Zealand, with two years of low harvests generating waiting lists for avocado trees at garden centres and inspiring a rash of thefts from orchards.

Official figures showed that local avocado prices smashed records in May.

The average cost of the fruit was NZ$5 (S$4.50) per avocado, a 37 per cent increase over last year.

Because of its strict biosecurity laws, New Zealand does not import avocados, and growers said the fruit's short supply and increasing popularity had led some to take desperate measures.

Ms Jen Scoular, chief executive of the industry body New Zealand Avocado, said the thefts were mostly "opportunistic", as criminals saw a way to make money from the shortage.

An avocado black market has sprung up to distribute the spoils, with the sunny, fruit-growing region of Bay of Plenty particularly hard hit, police officials said.

Mr Alasdair Macmillan, New Zealand's coordinator of community policing, said: "It's clearly not for their own consumption. You can only put so much avocado on your burger or in your sushi."

Some of the thieves did not appear to be criminal masterminds. He said two were caught fleeing an orchard carrying duvet covers loaded with US$4,300 (S$5,930) worth of avocados each.

Last month, a grower in the region of Northland said 70 per cent of his avocados had been stolen, a loss worth US$66,000.

Mr Macmillan said he knew of "half a dozen" cases that resulted in charges. But he said gathering evidence could prove difficult, since some crops were checked only every few weeks and growers might not know when a theft had occurred.

Law-abiding citizens, meanwhile, have deluged garden centres with requests for avocado trees, often having to settle for being put on a waiting list.

NYTIMES