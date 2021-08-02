Sky News Australia suspended from YouTube

MELBOURNE • Sky News Australia yesterday said it has been temporarily suspended by video-sharing site YouTube following the platform's review of content for compliance with its Covid-19 policies.

"Sky News Australia acknowledges YouTube's right to enforce its policies and looks forward to continuing to publish its popular news and analysis content to its subscribers shortly," Sky News said in a statement on its website about the one-week suspension.

The 24-hour cable and television channel, which claims to have 1.85 million YouTube subscribers, is operated by Australian News Channel and is a subsidiary of News Corp Australia.

The Australian media reported that the one-week suspension, issued last Thursday, came after a review of Sky News Australia's content that allegedly denied the existence of Covid-19 or encouraged people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin to treat the coronavirus, without providing countervailing context.

REUTERS