Sky-high airfares hit Australia's labour recovery

LOS ANGELES - The high cost of global travel right now is fuelling Australia's worker shortage, with the jobs market the tightest it has been in almost 50 years as the Covid-19 crisis eases.

Pre-pandemic, foreign students and young travellers filled a key role in the Australian labour force, working in restaurants and other service-sector jobs, Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell said on the sidelines of a meeting on Friday of Indo-Pacific trade ministers.

Since the country dismantled its strict pandemic border regime earlier this year, demand for these sorts of visas has been high, but would-be workers are being deterred by "capacity and cost", he said.

Expensive airfares are "an impediment to getting things back to normal in terms of staffing", he said.

A lack of flights, with airline capacity not yet back to pre-pandemic levels, is also deterring workers, he added. "We've got to somehow address that."

He ruled out the government subsidising such airfares, saying companies that relied on these sorts of employees already received financial support during the pandemic to stay in business and retain staff.

Mr Farrell said, the cost of airfare from the United States to Australia has roughly tripled from pre-pandemic times.

Travel demand has skyrocketed as countries scrapped border restrictions, taking many airlines by surprise.

Tickets out of Britain were up by almost a third, according to online travel agency Kayak, while flights from Australia were roughly 20 per cent more in April than they were in 2019, according to a Mastercard Economics Institute study.

At the same time, carriers have been reluctant to return their full fleets to service in case the surge in demand is temporary. Rising fuel prices and inflation have also played a role.

After closing its borders during the pandemic, Australia is targeting migrants, raising its permanent immigration ceiling this month to allow as many as 35,000 more workers into the country every year, up from 16,000 previously.