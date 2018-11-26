Singaporean granted bail after Australia accident that left one woman in critical condition

The 21-year-old driver involved in an accident in southern Australia on Saturday (Nov 24) has been granted bail.

Nasuha Nasser appeared before the Ballarat Magistrates Court on Monday after she was charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury and with negligent driving causing serious injury, said The Courier, an Australian paper based in Ballarat, Victoria.

The accident took place in Windermere, about 130km from Melbourne.

Detective Sergeant Mark Amos told the court that Nasuha was allegedly driving a blue Renault along Madden Road at 8.15pm on Saturday with four passengers, reported the paper on Monday.

Police alleged that she failed to stop at a T-intersection and collided with a white Triton. A 48-year-old man and his 10-year-old daughter were in that vehicle.

The impact of the collision was to the passenger's side of Nasuha's vehicle. Both cars ended up on the north-east corner of the intersection, and the Renault collided with a tree.

The collision left the five Singaporeans in the Renault injured.

The Straits Times reported on Sunday that a 26-year-old woman was in a critical condition and a 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries. The remaining three had minor injuries.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said the Singapore High Commission in Canberra is rendering consular assistance to the five affected Singaporeans and their families.

The pair in the Triton were not injured, said Victoria Police on Sunday.

Nasuha appeared in the dock wearing a tie-dye rainbow shirt and kept her head bowed during the bail application, according to The Courier.

Investigations by the Victoria Police's Major Collision Investigation Unit revealed "no pre-impact braking from either vehicle", with the road dark but dry at the time.

Detective Sergeant Amos said blood samples had been taken from both drivers but were not yet analysed. Police have "no reason to believe there's drug or alcohol involvement at the moment", he added.

He said in court that Nasuha was interviewed on Sunday evening. "She was open, honest, and a full and frank discussion and account of events were provided."

The detective sergeant told the court that Ms Nasser said during a police interview that she was aware "speed limits change" on country roads, but when she "became aware of the stop sign, she was unable to stop".

There is a sign notifying drivers of an upcoming intersection and stop sign 150m before the intersection where the accident took place.

The police prosecutor opposed bail for Nasuha.

Magistrate Gregory Robertson granted her bail on the condition that she surrenders her passport and any travel documents to police and that she reports weekly to the Melbourne North Police Station.

"On the basis that there's no risk of her fleeing, and given I accept that it was an oversight, not intentional or with aggravating features like her trying to kill people or run away from police... I grant bail with some conditions," Magistrate Robertson said.

Nasuha will appear in the same court again in February.