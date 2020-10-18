Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong congratulates Jacinda Ardern on win in New Zealand election

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Ms Jacinda Ardern for winning a second term as New Zealand's premier, which he said "reflects the continued trust and confidence" her people have in her leadership.

In a letter to his Kiwi counterpart on Sunday (Oct 18), Mr Lee noted the close ties between the two countries, which led to them upgrading their relations to an Enhanced Partnership (EP) during Ms Ardern's official visit to Singapore in May last year.

"The EP has taken on greater significance amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with concrete cooperation in areas such as supply chain connectivity, vaccine multilateralism and the digital economy," Mr Lee wrote.

He said he looked forward to working with Ms Ardern "to advance our mutual interests, both bilaterally and at international fora" and pledged Singapore's support during her chairmanship of Apec next year.

"I wish you continued success in your new term and look forward to meeting you again when circumstances permit," said Mr Lee.