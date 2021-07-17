Singapore-linked owners of Perth golf resort in legal dispute over winding it up

A Singapore-born coal tycoon, Mr Low Tuck Kwong, is seeking to wind up a luxury golf resort in Australia that he co-owns over an apparent dispute with its two Singapore-linked co-owners.

A court application, filed on behalf of Mr Low in the Supreme Court of Western Australia, has cast uncertainty over the future of the Joondalup Resort, a well-known resort about 25km north of Perth's city centre. The complex includes an award-winning 27-hole golf course, restaurants, conference and event centres, a spa, and a 70-room hotel. The court application seeks the winding up of the resort, saying it is insolvent.