Singapore condemns Christchurch shootings; no Singaporeans injured

The Singapore Government has expressed its strong condemnation of the terrorist attacks at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque in Christchurch on Friday (March 15) which left dozens of people dead.

"There can be no justification for such attacks against civilians at the two mosques," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Friday. "We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and bereaved families, and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

The MFA said that so far no Singaporeans are known to be injured in the mass shootings.

"But we are providing assistance to some Singaporeans who have contacted MFA because their family members are in Christchurch," it added.

A heavily armed shooter stormed into the mosques during Friday prayers and started firing at people while appearing to livestream the carnage over the Internet. At least 49 people are killed.

The ministry and the Singapore High Commission in Wellington have reached out to all Singaporeans who are e-registered in Christchurch, located on the east coast of New Zealand's South Island.

The Singapore High Commission will continue to liaise closely with the New Zealand authorities and monitor the situation, said the MFA.

Singaporeans in Christchurch are advised to remain vigilant and follow the advice of the local police. You are also advised to keep in touch with your family and friends to let them know you are safe. If you require consular assistance, please contact the Singapore High Commission or MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore High Commission in Wellington

Tel: +64-4-470-0850

Emergency contact: +64-21-280-3161

Email: singhc_wlg@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office (24hrs)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg