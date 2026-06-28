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Shark attacks prompt daily drone monitoring of Sydney beaches

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This comes after ter a woman suffered serious injuries in a shark attack at Coogee, one of the city’s most popular beaches, and a series of other high-profile attacks.

This comes after ter a woman suffered serious injuries in a shark attack at Coogee, one of the city’s most popular beaches, and a series of other high-profile attacks.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SYDNEY – Sydney’s beaches will have daily dawn-to-dusk drone monitoring for sharks starting in July, following a spate of attacks off the Australian coast.

The state government will spend A$120 million (S$107 million) over the next two years on its shark mitigation strategy, including an additional A$34 million for drone monitoring, it said in a statement on June 28.

The extra investment comes after a woman in her 30s in June, suffered serious arm and leg injuries in a shark attack at Coogee, one of the city’s most popular beaches, and a series of other high-profile attacks.

The measures are aimed at mitigating risk and delivering a measure of confidence for people swimming at the state’s beaches, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said on June 28 on Sky News Australia.

The extra monitoring, led by Surf Life Saving NSW, will start July 1. Thirty-eight beaches in Sydney, from Palm Beach in the north to Cronulla in the south, will be covered, and many regional beaches will also receive extra monitoring.

Over the summer, at least two new artificial intelligence systems will be trialled to improve shark detection, the government said. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.