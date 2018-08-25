Scott Morrison sworn in as new Australian PM

In a leadership twist that ended days of political uncertainty in Australia, former immigration minister Scott Morrison (standing) emerged the surprise winner yesterday in a three-way challenge for the top post in the ruling Liberal Party. He won the
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Published
1 hour ago

In a leadership twist that ended days of political uncertainty in Australia, former immigration minister Scott Morrison (standing) emerged the surprise winner yesterday in a three-way challenge for the top post in the ruling Liberal Party. He won the party vote 45-40, defeating former home affairs minister Peter Dutton who led the coup against outgoing prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Mr Morrison, who was treasurer under Mr Turnbull, was sworn in yesterday by Australia's Governor-General Peter Cosgrove (seated) during a ceremony in Canberra. Mr Morrison, 50, is Australia's sixth prime minister in less than 10 years.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 25, 2018, with the headline 'Scott Morrison sworn in as new Australian PM'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!