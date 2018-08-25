Scott Morrison sworn in as new Australian PM

In a leadership twist that ended days of political uncertainty in Australia, former immigration minister Scott Morrison (standing) emerged the surprise winner yesterday in a three-way challenge for the top post in the ruling Liberal Party. He won the party vote 45-40, defeating former home affairs minister Peter Dutton who led the coup against outgoing prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Mr Morrison, who was treasurer under Mr Turnbull, was sworn in yesterday by Australia's Governor-General Peter Cosgrove (seated) during a ceremony in Canberra. Mr Morrison, 50, is Australia's sixth prime minister in less than 10 years.

