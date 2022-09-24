SAF fully resumes Exercise Wallaby in Australia, its largest overseas drill

SHOALWATER BAY, Australia - More than 4,040 Singapore soldiers will be deployed in Australia as the Singapore Armed Forces' fully resumes Exercise Wallaby, its largest overseas drill.

From Aug 31 to Oct 8, soldiers from across three services - the army, navy and air force - will conduct drills over an area four times the size of Singapore in Shoalwater Bay in Queensland, Australia, said the Ministry of Defence on Saturday.

Troops will be put through their paces in the vast training area.

The drills will involve large-scale manoeuvres of multiple aircraft and armoured vehicles and the firing of weapons not possible in Singapore.

Some SAF servicemen will join the Australian Defence Force in a joint exercise known as Trident, where more than 1,600 troops will practice securing beaches as part of a long-standing bilateral defence pact.

First held in 1990, the annual Exercise Wallaby was cancelled in 2020 for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A scaled-down version was run in 2021 with about 580 troops from Singapore.

Exercise Wallaby in 2022 will involve more than 360 platforms including tanks, helicopters and landing ships tank.

It will also include a debut by the army's Veloce 15 mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which is operated by army intelligence teams.

It will for the first time conduct a link up with the air force's much larger unmanned drone - the Heron 1.

In preparation for a return to Shoalwater Bay, the SAF took extra precautions for both Covid-19 and training safety, said deputy chief guards officer Fredie Tan.

Colonel Tan - who is the commander of Wallaby's second frame - said this included ramped up preparation for troops and extra checks done on previously used training grounds.