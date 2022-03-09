SAF Chinooks join flood relief efforts in Australia

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has deployed two of its helicopters in Australia to support relief efforts for the ongoing deadly floods in the country.

The two CH-47F Chinook helicopters were sent from the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) Oakey detachment in the Australian Army Aviation Training Centre in Queensland, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) yesterday.

The helicopters have been transporting military personnel and emergency supplies to civilians affected by the floods in Queensland and New South Wales since Monday.

Torrential rain in the two states since last month has led to submerged roads with cars swept away by flood waters and power disruptions, with damage reportedly estimated at A$1.3 billion (S$1.3 billion).

Thousands have had to flee their homes, and at least 20 people have been killed.

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has accepted the SAF's offer of a relief package containing tents, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water and medical supplies. "Australia is one of Singapore's closest defence partners, and Mindef and SAF stand ready to assist the ADF in times of need," said Mindef.

In a Facebook post about the helicopters' deployment, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said: "Australia has supported SAF training for decades. In their time of need, it's only natural that we pitch in to help our kin."