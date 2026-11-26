Singaporean trainee doctor Ryan Cho (centre), who secretly filmed hundreds of hospital colleagues using toilets and showers at work, arriving at a Melbourne court on Nov 26.

MELBOURNE - Singaporean trainee doctor Ryan Cho was remanded in custody in Melbourne on Nov 26, awaiting formal sentencing on Feb 12, 2027 for secretly recording intimate images of hundreds of female colleagues in toilets and bathrooms at three major Melbourne hospitals.

Cho, 29, dressed in a black suit and white shirt, showed no emotion as Judge Gabriele Cannon ordered him removed from the dock at Melbourne County Court after three intense days of pre-sentence hearings that heard about the trauma, anxiety and depression that his “voyeuristic fantasies” had inflicted on his 374 victims.

Cannon told dozens of people in the gallery, including his victims, that she was conscious they would be anxious to know what sentence she would impose but that she needed time to consider the complex matter around Cho’s offending.

One of his victims, Courtney Whelan, an oncology nurse who has waived her right to confidentiality, told The Straits Times after the hearing that she did not feel great about having to wait months more to hear the final outcome, but it was a relief to know he was now going to be in custody.

For three days this week, Cho came face to face with dozens of his victims, among them nurses, doctors and paramedics. Nearly 60 presented impact statements, with one of the victims labelling him an “abhorrent sexual predator”.

The victims detailed how Cho’s intrusion on their privacy and dignity had changed their lives and work, their sense of self, safety and privacy, and left many with trauma, depression and anxiety.

Many could no longer use the bathroom at work while others had become hypervigilant when using public toilets, shining torches through vents or inspecting under toilet seats for surveillance devices, the court heard.

While headlines have been focused on the massive number of charges laid against Cho from his hospital surveillance, this latest hearing has also focused on what Cannon described as “extremely disturbing” offending against one of his former flatmates.

As well as 104 videos and 3,424 images of her using the toilet, showering and self-grooming, depicting her genital, anal and breast regions, he had also obtained and stored many items of his former flatmate’s personal information, including intimate photos, identity documents, screenshots of conversations from dating websites, and hundreds of photos and videos she had taken of her friends and family.

State of mind

Asked by the judge to speak to Cho’s state of mind when committing his offences, defence lawyer Belinda Franjic told the court that he appeared to have been “caught up in his own voyeuristic fantasies” and “didn’t seem to turn his mind” to its impact on his victims.

In turning to sentencing considerations, she acknowledged the case appeared unprecedented.

While there were some previous cases of individuals surreptitiously recording others, there had been “nothing of this nature and nothing of this scale”, Franjic said.

A screengrab of a video clip presented in court showing Ryan Cho seeking to enter a toilet soon after the police were called to investigate his acts. PHOTO: COUNTY COURT OF VICTORIA

Prosecutor Mark Gibson said “power and control” appeared to be Cho’s underlying motivations around gaining “access to the private world of his victims”, and “gratification from the power of knowing something private about others”.

Cho was arrested in July 2025 and initially faced more than 900 charges related to producing more than 10,000 video and image files of his victims, in hospitals and his share houses.

He pleaded guilty in July 2026 to a negotiated package of 13 rolled up charges, including stalking, producing intimate images, producing and possessing child abuse material, and failing to comply with police directions.

Addressing sentencing considerations, Gibson said that what stood out from Cho’s offending was “its vastness”, as well as how “brazen” it was even as suspicions began to fall on him at the Austin Hospital in Melbourne’s north-east in mid 2025.

After two days of hearing victims’ statements, the court on Nov 26 shifted its focus to the level of remorse Cho had felt and expressed, whether and how to consider his good character before the offending began, and his prospects for rehabilitation, all of which will be considerations for what sentence is imposed.

Franjic painted Cho’s earlier days as an intelligent, hard-working, diligent young man, who had a “stable and loving upbringing”, in which his parents, a Malaysian father and Singaporean mother, had very much encouraged and fostered education and hard work.

They were, she said, of “modest means“ who made significant sacrifices for him to receive an excellent education in Singapore and to fund his training as a full fee-paying medical student at Monash University in Melbourne.

‘Hard work and toil’

After he had been released on bail under strict conditions in July 2025, he worked in a factory until his contract was terminated in July 2026 because, he assumed, his employer had become aware of the charges against him.

She raised this as an indicator of “his tendency for hard work and productivity and toil” which should inform his prospects for rehabilitation, she said.

Franjic submitted to the court that Cho had shown “genuine remorse”, attending multiple sessions of counselling, seeking pastoral care, and engaging in online training to address his personality issues, though she stopped short of saying his remorse was “profound”.

She said the “significant and exceptional” media scrutiny of his case that had extended beyond Australia, including to Singapore, while warranted, had caused him “significant shame and anguish” particularly for its effect on his family.

He was also ashamed of his own fall from grace and had acknowledged he had breached the trust of his victims and violated his responsibilities as a medical practitioner, she said.

Without elaborating, Franjic said Cho’s offending stemmed from “a personality disorder that has its genesis in his childhood”.

While he had brought his downfall on himself, she said the court could take into account the extra-curial punishment he had experienced with the loss of his medical career, which he had disclosed had prompted “fleeting suicidal ideation”.

Doubts about remorse

However, the prosecution sought to raise doubts about Cho’s level of remorse, saying it could be confused with self-pity and regret.

In some discussions about his offending, Gibson said Cho had been prone to stress that it was the impact of the police investigation and particularly disclosure about being filmed that had caused distress to his victims, rather than his own conduct.

Gibson also questioned Cho’s capacity for rehabilitation, saying it should be considered “guarded” and a “work in progress”.

Ahead of Cho’s bail being revoked, Franjic said imprisonment would be “significantly more difficult” for him than the hypothetical average prisoner.

“His personality disorder will result in significant isolation in custody and anxiety and wariness about other prisoners,” she said.

Describing him as “publicly reviled”, she added he also faced the prospect, at least initially, of hardship in prison that would “inevitably stem from his notoriety”.

Cho was also likely to be socially isolated because his parents would be returning to Singapore, and planning only to visit once a year. He was also anxious about the prospect he would be deported, she said.