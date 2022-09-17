Russia bans 41 Australians from entering

The move is in retaliation for Canberra's sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine (above). PHOTO: EPA-EFE
MOSCOW - Moscow announced on Friday that it had barred 41 Australians, including journalists, from Russia in retaliation for Canberra's sanctions against Moscow over its military intervention in Ukraine.

"Given that Canberra has no intention of officially abandoning its anti-Russian line, and continues to introduce new sanctions, this Russian 'stop-list' will continue to be updated," said a foreign ministry statement.

The ministry published the names of those barred from entering the country, including employees of Australian arms companies and media outlets, including Sarah Ferguson, a star presenter for the ABC broadcaster.

Moscow had already banned 159 Australians in June and July.

Since the beginning of its operation in Ukraine late February, Russia has taken similar measures against several countries, banning hundreds of people from entering the country. AFP

