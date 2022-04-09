Rising rivers force more evacuations in Sydney even as heavy rain eases

SYDNEY • Hundreds more Sydney residents were ordered to leave their homes yesterday, some for the second time in a month, as rivers burst their banks even as an intense weather system that dumped more than a month's rainfall over a few hours began to ease.

A man was found dead after his car was swept away by floodwaters in the city's south-west, police said, while television footage showed submerged roads and inundated homes and businesses.

Australia's east coast has been hammered by three separate wild weather patterns in the past six weeks, with several regions still battling to clear tonnes of debris after devastating floods submerged entire towns.

"While the rainfall has started to ease in most places, we do expect to see those river levels continue to rise for some time before they start to ease back over the next 12 to 24 hours," Acting Commissioner Daniel Austin of New South Wales emergency services said.

The torrential rain has raised the risks of flash flooding and landslips, with Sydney having already received more than its average annual rainfall.

Many residents in the city's western suburbs, who were asked to evacuate early last month, were ordered to move out again this week. More than 4,000 residents are facing flood evacuations.

"It is heartbreaking, just heartbreaking. I feel sorry for the local businesses... They have been working hard cleaning up and then it came up again out of nowhere," a resident in a flood-hit Sydney suburb told ABC television.

Sydney, which recorded its wettest March on record, received around 170mm of rain on Thursday, official data showed.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast rainfall of up to 50mm yesterday and warned that major rivers in the western suburbs should surpass their peak levels later in the day. Warragamba Dam, Sydney's major water supply, began to overflow yesterday.

The La Nina weather phenomenon, typically associated with increased rainfall, has dominated Australia's east coast summer.

Meanwhile, Australian aviation company Handel Aviation said it has received more than 100 threats following an online conspiracy theory that its aerial survey pilots had unleashed a flooding disaster by cloud seeding.

The company's operator Mark Handel said on Thursday that the firm does not seed clouds - the release of a substance into the clouds to prompt rain. The flight was collecting images for aerial maps provided to Australian mapping company, NearMap, he said.

