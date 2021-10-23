Asia's power crisis: Australia

Rising prices a boon for coal and natural gas exporters

Jonathan Pearlman‍  For The Straits Times In Sydney
  • Published
    41 min ago
A global energy crisis has left much of the world jittery about soaring prices and a lack of supply, but it has led to a windfall for Australia with the price of two of its largest exports - coal and natural gas - soaring in recent weeks.

Coal prices are up by as much as 400 per cent from last year's lows, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in Asia have hit record highs to as much as US$34 (S$45.80) per million British thermal units (mmBtu), compared with just under US$2 mmBtu in May last year.

