Reunited at last - Australia reopens borders to foreign visitors

Updated
Published
6 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Passengers being greeted by their loved ones as they arrived at Brisbane International Airport yesterday. Australia reopened its international borders to fully vaccinated foreign travellers for the first time after nearly two years of one of the world's strictest Covid-19 travel restrictions. While the state of Western Australia remains closed until next month, foreign travellers to most of the rest of the country who have received two doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine will not need to quarantine upon arrival after presenting a negative test result. 

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 22, 2022, with the headline Reunited at last - Australia reopens borders to foreign visitors. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top