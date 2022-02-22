Reunited at last - Australia reopens borders to foreign visitors

Passengers being greeted by their loved ones as they arrived at Brisbane International Airport yesterday. Australia reopened its international borders to fully vaccinated foreign travellers for the first time after nearly two years of one of the world's strictest Covid-19 travel restrictions. While the state of Western Australia remains closed until next month, foreign travellers to most of the rest of the country who have received two doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine will not need to quarantine upon arrival after presenting a negative test result.