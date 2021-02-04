Residents told to evacuate as Perth fire rages

PERTH • At least 71 homes have been destroyed in a bush fire raging out of control near Australia's fourth-biggest city Perth, the authorities said yesterday, as they told residents to ignore a virus lockdown and evacuate threatened areas.

The blaze tore through large swathes of land in Perth Hills and was moving towards more densely populated areas.

Six firefighters sustained minor injuries but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported so far.

"To the people who have lost their homes, it's just devastating for them. Our thoughts go out to them," Western Australian fire commissioner Darren Klemm said.

Several emergency warnings were issued, with conditions set to worsen later yesterday and strong gusting winds expected to fan the flames.

The blaze hit a population that had just been forced into a snap lockdown after a security guard in Perth contracted the British strain of the coronavirus, apparently from a returned traveller under quarantine in a hotel. About two million people in and around Perth fell under the stay-at-home orders imposed on Sunday.

As the firefront edged nearer to more populated areas, Mr Klemm called on locals to act swiftly to escape the potentially deadly blaze despite coronavirus restrictions.

"What we don't want is indecision from people about whether they should evacuate or not when we require them to evacuate," he said. "So that evacuation overrides any quarantining requirements that people may have."

Bush fire smoke has blanketed Perth, about 30km west of the blaze which had a 75km perimeter on Tuesday and has so far burned almost 10,000ha.

Temperatures were forecast to peak at 35 deg C yesterday before a predicted ex-tropical cyclone could bring rain and cooler temperatures but more unpredictable winds later this week.

Mr Klemm cautioned that there were "challenging times ahead, and that's once again the clear message to the community... there is still a long way to go with this fire".

More than 200 firefighters battling the bush fire were supported by water-bombing aircraft.

